Search
Products fromShopPatchwork Dresses
Gucci

Patchwork Print Viscose Dress

$3980.00
At Gucci
New motifs are combined with iconic elements of the House to form the new patchwork technique. This viscose dress brings together the Tiger Face, rose, Flora and Flora Snake prints. Each pattern is specifically placed to achieve the final look.
Featured in 1 story
25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016
by Georgia Murray