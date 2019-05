Victoria Victoria Beckham

Patchwork-panel Denim Dress

$410.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

This denim dress from Victoria Victoria Beckham’s latest edit challenges founder Victoria Beckham’s pristine sense of personal style. Charged by the streetscape of London and the cool kids inhabiting the city, the designer embraces this season’s trend for D.I.Y with this mini number. Piece together the sartorial puzzle and don yours with the label’s coordinating straight jeans.