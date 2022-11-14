Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
FRNCH
Patchwork Knit Cardigan Sweater
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Style No. 78121969; Color Code: 266 Acrylic Hand wash Imported Dimensions 30"L Model Notes
Need a few alternatives?
RD Style
Plaid Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
FRNCH
Patchwork Knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Splendid
Thermal Cardigan With Hood
BUY
$98.00
Shopbop
Monrow
Supersoft Sweater Knit Cardigan
BUY
$198.00
Monrow
More from FRNCH
FRNCH
Crochet Knit Vest
BUY
$44.97
$86.00
Nordstrom Rack
FRNCH
Nihed Sweater
BUY
$49.97
$102.00
Nordstrom Rack
FRNCH
Stripe Button Detail Knit Sweater
BUY
$49.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
FRNCH
Stripe Print Tie Waist Dress
BUY
$25.29
$108.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Sweaters
RD Style
Plaid Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
FRNCH
Patchwork Knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Splendid
Thermal Cardigan With Hood
BUY
$98.00
Shopbop
Monrow
Supersoft Sweater Knit Cardigan
BUY
$198.00
Monrow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted