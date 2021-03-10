Arket

Patchwork Denim Jeans

A pair of high-waist denim trousers in rigid recycled denim with a patchwork texture. The trousers sit tight around the hips and drop to a flattering straight silhouette with a cropped length. Our new series of Patchwork Denim is a circular collection made using vintage fabrics from our recycling program with I:Collect. Each second-hand garment is washed and sorted before being cut up into patches and sewn together to form large sheets of irregular fabric shapes. The patchworks are used instead of conventional fabric rolls as the foundation for creating new designs. This makes each piece entirely unique and one-of-a-kind. Classic 5-pocket design Producing this garment leaves out the resource-intensive process of manufacturing new material by repurposing already existing fabric