Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Guerlain
Patchouli Paris Eau De Parfum
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Guerlain
Need a few alternatives?
Coach
Dreams Eau De Parfum
BUY
$46.00
$92.00
Ulta
Floral Street
Fragrance Discovery Wardrobe
BUY
$36.00
$88.00
Floral Street
Pacifica
Island Vanilla Spray Perfume
BUY
$27.00
Ulta
Gucci
Bamboo Eau De Parfum
BUY
$93.00
Sephora
More from Guerlain
Guerlain
Patchouli Paris Eau De Parfum
BUY
£295.00
Guerlain
Guerlain
Kisskiss Bee Glow Lip Oil
BUY
$63.00
Selfridges
Guerlain
Millésime Iris Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
$189.00
Selfridges
Guerlain
Millésime Iris Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
£102.00
Guerlain
More from Fragrance
Coach
Dreams Eau De Parfum
BUY
$46.00
$92.00
Ulta
Being Frenshe
Hair, Body And Linen Mist In Palo Santo Sage
BUY
$14.99
Target
Dior
Gris Dior Esprit De Parfum
BUY
$470.00
Dior
Goldfield & Banks
White Sandalwood Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.00
Goldfield & Banks
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted