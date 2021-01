Nubian Heritage

Patchouli & Buriti Body Wash

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nubian Heritage

A gentle, nutrient-rich body wash enriched with Buriti Oil hydrates and calms the skin. Fragrant Patchouli Oil works to uplift and soothe the senses while Shea Butter and Rosehip Seed Oil combine to cleanse the skin without drying. Leaves skin soft and renewed.