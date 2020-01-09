Patchology

Patchology Travel Size Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Puffiness. Fatigue. Dryness. Enter Patchology's fast fix for tired eyes, FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, featuring caffeine, hydrolyzed collagen and other essential ingredients (to look like you got your full 8 hours every day in just 5 minutes!). These biodegradable eye gels stay put, so you get these ingredients where you need them most. And they're cooling, soothing and refreshing-an added bonus for the perfect perk-me-up.Patchology's proprietary HydraSurge5 Moisture System is more effective than topical creams or serums, accelerating the delivery of essential ingredients.Key Ingredient & Benefits: