What It Is Feet don't need to look like they've been through the ringer. Patchology PoshPeel™was designed to gently, naturally and progressively exfoliate and resurface rough skin on feet. With one 60 minute treatment, send calluses packing and tell dead skin to hit the road. Patchology's Activating Essence is an Advanced AHA + BHA Botanical Blend featuring Glycolic, Salicylic, Lactic and Citric Acids. These four potent ingredients work together to deeply exfoliate and soften the surface - speeding up cell turnover and encouraging dead skin to slough off. As an added bonus, botanical extracts brighten you up. Includes 2 treatments. Imported. Benefits 80% of participants noticed a reduction in the appearance and diminished intensity of dark spots and discolorations 80% of testers had a more visibly even, healthy and youthful-looking skin tone