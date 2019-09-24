Search
Patch Stick Spackling Nail Hole And Crack Filler

This quick and easy Patch Stick Paint N Patch Hole & Crack filler comes complete with an application and finishing tool for fast professional results. Its lightweight formula dries in minutes and does not require sanding for fast, easy projects.
Featured in 1 story
How Celebrity Manicurists Fix A Broken Nail For $5
by Danielle Cohen