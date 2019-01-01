Search
Patagonia Women's Micro Puff™ Hoody

$299.00
At Patagonia
30 Fitness Gifts For Every Type Of Workout
by Cory Stieg
We Tried Patagonia's Lightest Insulated Jacket
by Cory Stieg

Right amount of heat, but thin enough to continue vigorously hiking.

Cory StiegFull-time editor
One day, it started snowing in the middle of our hike, and the jacket provided just the right amount of heat, but was thin enough to continue vigorously hiking. And because it packs into its pocket, I could shove it in my day pack if it got too warm (although it was also light enough to wear around my waist).