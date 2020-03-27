Reformation

Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

For bad hair days or any day. This is a traditional low-crown, six-panel ball cap made from organic cotton, featuring an adjustable strap and embroidered logo. Patagonia is the holy grail, started-it-all Sustainability Guru. In the '90s they were the first outdoor clothing brand to manufacture fabric from recycled plastic bottles. Since then, they've pioneered some of the most innovative eco materials and sustainable production methods in the world. Bow down. Crown, bill and back: 7.5-oz 100% organic cotton canvas