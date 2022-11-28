Pataday

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength Relief 2.5ml, 2 Count

Eye allergy itch relief: works as an antihistamine to relieve itchy eyes in minutes Provides fast symptom relief: hinders allergic reactions by limiting the release of chemicals that cause inflammation Easy to use: one drop, use once daily All day relief: relief up to 24 hours Extra Strength relief: contains #1 doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch relief ingredient Get fast eye allergy itch relief with Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, the first and only full 24-hour eye allergy itch relief drop available without a prescription. A single drop of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength features the ingredient doctors prescribed most for eye allergy itch relief caused by pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is applied directly to the eye to reduce itchy allergy symptoms fast by working directly on the cells that make eyes itch for a full 24-hours.