Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Sleeper
Pastel Silk Set Of Four Hairbands
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleeper
Set of four 100% silk hairbands. Those hairbands are made with leftover fabric to ensure that we are reducing textile waste.
Need a few alternatives?
Kohl's
12 Days Of Scrunchies Christmas Color Set
$26.00
$21.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set (5 Pcs)
$12.00
$6.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Kitsch
Pearl Hair Ties
$15.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
J.Crew
Satin Scrunchie With Bow
$19.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Pastel Silk Set Of Four Hairbands
$60.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Party Pajama Set With Feathers
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Black Tie Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
$320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Sleeper
Arlekino Ruffled Chiffon-trimmed Voile Pajama Set
$280.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Kohl's
12 Days Of Scrunchies Christmas Color Set
$26.00
$21.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Padded Headband In Black Velvet
C$21.04
from
ASOS
BUY
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted