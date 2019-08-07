Society 6

Pastel Pink & Blue Tiger Pattern Picnic Blanket

$99.00 $74.25

Buy Now Review It

At Society 6

Take it outside. Our picnic blankets turn your outdoor spreads into masterpieces. They’re water resistant on top and bottom to protect against dewy ground or trips to the beach and feature a UV coating so the designs won’t fade in the sun. If you spend your life outside then you know how valuable a great picnic blanket can be, and ours is set to become your new summertime staple.