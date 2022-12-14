Lilacdieselnails

Pastel Aura Gradient Long Almond Press On Nails / Luxury Press On Nails / Fake Nails

$27.00

✴ Hand painted ✴ Reusable ✴ High Quality ✴ Available in different colors, sizes and shapes (on request) IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING All sets are made with GEL nail polish. These nails are reusable, if you take it off right. For instruction, please message me Each set comes with 10 handmade press on nails, a mini file, a mini buffer, a cuticle stick, a nail glue, Double Sided Adhesive Tape Glue, Alcohol Pad 1. Measurements Please measure your own nail and find your size from our picture guide. We totally can do custom size as your request, just help us to add your nail size in mm or your nail tips number, and shape, we will process accordingly without any extra charges. Message me if you are unsure about the size/length. We DO NOT accept cancelation for sizing/length problems. If you're not for sure about your measurements, go up on the size because you can always file them down after. 2. Customization All of my nails are hand-painted, so any new ideas and customization are available. We can even create a whole new set together, so please don't hesitate to message me. 3. Refund/Return/Send Product Back Lilac Diesel Nails take full responsibility for production mistake. If we send you the wrong set/size/color, we would gladly issue you a refund or send you a whole new set for free. Please consider sending a message for us before adding a negative review if you can! We do not accept cancelation for sizing/length problems. Please double check your shipping address, as we cannot change it once we shipped it. -For A Longer Lasting Application 1. Wash hands and push back cuticles. 2. Swipe the nail surface with alcohol or a nail dehydrator. 3. File and shape your natural nails. 4. Match your nail size with the fake nails to ensure they are applied in the correct order. Ensure that each nail fits comfortably before adding an adhesive. 5. Choose an adhesive. Apply a small drop of glue on your natural nail and on the press-on nail. Press and hold for 30-60 seconds. 6. Wash hands + apply hand cream.