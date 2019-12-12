Hardie Grant

Pasta Grannies: The Secrets Of Italy’s Best Home Cooks

$26.99

Vicky Bennison spent many years working in international development in places like Siberia, South Africa, and Turkmenistan. The next decent meal was always on her mind and so she began writing about her culinary adventure, from mushroom hunting with the Russian mafia to cooking zebra stew near Lake Turkana in Kenya! She is the author of The Taste of a Place, and co-wrote Seasonal Spanish Food with José Pizarro.