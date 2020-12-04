The Container Store

Password Keeper

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

There are user IDs and passwords to remember everywhere you turn. There are codes and passwords for a variety of Web sites, bank accounts, frequent traveler programs and voicemail systems. It's tough to keep track of them all! Our Password Directory can help. It's alphabetically organized to log the user name, password or a password hint for any number of applications. It's a thoughtful gift for the busy, well-connected friends on your holiday list.