Moleskine

Passion Journal, Travel, Hard Cover, Large (5″ X 8.25″)

$23.71

Buy Now Review It

MOLESKINE PASSION JOURNAL: Whatever your passion, plan your next steps & track your progress with a Moleskine Passion Journal, with notebook designs for cooking & recipes, books & reading, traveling, wedding planning, gardening, fitness, wine, & more. DURABLE COVER & ELASTIC CLOSURE: From tracking your workout goals & plans, to a reading log, recording recipes, or planning out your perfect garden or wedding, the leather-like Moleskine cover & ivory paper pages are perfect for recording your passion. GIFT QUALITY NOTEBOOKS: Moleskine planners, journals and notebooks come in hardcover or softcover and colors like black, red, blue, green and brown. The binding and cover have a durable finish, designed for daily journaling, writing and sketching. DELUXE QUALITY PAGES: Moleskine's thick, ivory paper pages in a hardcover Moleskine notebook, softcover Moleskine notebook, cahier or volant journal, or Moleskine planner are perfectly textured for writing with a ballpoint pen, fountain pen, or pencil. MOLESKINE QUALITY: We're dedicated to culture, travel, memory, imagination, & personal identity—both physical & digital. We bring this commitment to our notebooks, bags, apps & smart pens & notebooks.