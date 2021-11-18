Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Cartier
Pasha De Cartier 4-piece Fragrance Set
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
A four-piece discovery set featuring the woody spicy notes of Pasha de Cartier Eau de Parfum. Made in France.
Need a few alternatives?
AllSaints
Sunset Riot Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$82.00
Nordstrom
FLORAIKU
Cricket Song Trio Set, 3 X 10ml
BUY
$120.00
Net-A-Porter
Cartier
Pasha De Cartier 4-piece Fragrance Set
BUY
$365.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jo Malone
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense Set
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
More from Cartier
Cartier
18k Yellow Gold & Sapphire Gypsy Ring
BUY
$1500.00
Betteridge
Cartier
Ballon Bleu De Cartier 33mm 18-karat Pink Gold And Alligator Watch
BUY
$11900.00
Net-A-Porter
Cartier
Etincelle De Cartier Ring
BUY
$2990.00
Cartier
Cartier
Etincelle De Cartier Ring Pink Gold, Diamonds
BUY
$2990.00
Cartier
More from Fragrance
Snif
Collection 2 Bundle Kit
BUY
$150.00
Snif
Maison Margiela
'replica' Bubble Bath & By The Fireplace Fragrance Set
BUY
$120.00
Sephora
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted