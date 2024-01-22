Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Agolde
Pascale Stretch-lyocell Turtleneck Top
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Agolde
Pascale Stretch-lyocell Turtleneck Top
BUY
$150.00
Net-A-Porter
Theory
Sequin Mock Neck Sleeveless Top
BUY
$165.00
$275.00
Nordstrom
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Lace-up Corset
BUY
$139.95
Levi's
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Lace-up Corset
BUY
$85.00
Levi's
More from Agolde
Agolde
Vivian Strap
BUY
$168.00
$348.00
FWRD
Agolde
90s Mid-rise Loose Fit Jeans
BUY
$320.51
Revolve
Agolde
Parker Distressed Denim Shorts
BUY
$302.18
Net-A-Porter
Agolde
Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
BUY
$208.00
Shopbop
More from Tops
Gap
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$69.95
Gap
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Uniqlo
Premium Linen Long-sleeve Shirt
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top
BUY
$118.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted