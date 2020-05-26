Wald Berlin

Pas De Deux Necklace

£151.50

Buy Now Review It

At Wald Berlin

Allegro Moderato - WALD newest collection is inspired by the beautiful, opulent Russian ballet swanlake. Decorated with feathers, pearls and crystals - the pieces remind us of the elegant swans and the dramatic love story. This beautiful necklace is a chic combination of pearl and chain. It will be your effortless companion for every day. Handmade in Germany by our fairtrade women and grandmothers collective, because we care where and who is producing our collection.