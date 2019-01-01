Real Techniques

Real Techniques Party Hopper Brush SetLook your best from party to party with these tools: Expert Face Brush - ultra-firm and broad for perfectly buffed foundation and an airbrushed finish.Contour Brush - Delicately applies highlighter to the cheekbones for a sheer, soft-focus contourSculpting Brush - Flat, wide head specifically designed to help create defined contoursContour Fan Brush - Densely packed head for precise buffing of cream or powder contour makeupLiquid Highlight Brush - Straight hair brush perfect for applying cream or liquid highlight on high points of the faceFlat Liner Brush - Straight edge perfect for lining and defining upper and lower lash lineSmudge Brush - Short, dense bristles help diffuse and blend powders, creams, and gels along the lash lineWinged Liner Brush - Flat, angled liner brush best for extending liner outBase Shadow Brush - Apply a smooth, flawless foundation of color Miracle Complexion Sponge - Shaped to create the perfect base and build coverage using liquid foundation.