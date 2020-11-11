Sleeper

Party Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set

Too chic to be reserved for the bedroom, we suggest wearing Sleeper's glamorous 'Party' pajamas exactly where the name suggests. Made from yellow crepe de chine that feels super lightweight, this set has a relaxed button-down shirt and wide-leg pants that are trimmed with fluffy white feathers at the cuffs and hem. Wear yours with sandals and a statement clutch to events.