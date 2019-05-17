Sun Pleasure

Party Bird Island - Unicorn - Over 9 Feet High

$249.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

With the Party Bird Floating Island from Sun Pleasure, no day on the lake is complete without resting by the gentle tail feathers of a towering inflatable peacock. If you fancy yourself as more of a mythical creature kind of gal or guy, there's a giant inflatable unicorn for that. Be sure to check out the giant inflatable flamingo to complete the trifecta of the Party Bird Floating Island collection.SpecificationsSix-person maximum capacity1320 lbs. capacitySix cup holdersBuilt-in platformBuilt-in cooler