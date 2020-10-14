Tracy's Dog

Vibrator For Clitoral & G-spot Stimulation With 10 Vibration Patterns

The Nina-Vibe is a waterproof toy, you (or your partner) can remotely control with the remote. The vibe is U-shaped, with one half designed for penetration and the other half designed to rest on your clitoris. The Nina-Vibe has 7 different Pulsating patterns and 7 different speeds, which combine to create a whopping 49 settings. A veritable buffet of vibrations, if I’ve ever encountered one. NINA Vibrator was how slim and flexible its internal prong is. Measuring at a mere 2.85 inches of insertable length and with a maximum width of 1 inches internally. This makes the Partner Vibrator an appealing choice for anyone who likes the idea of an internal couples’ vibrator but finds the size of most internal prongs to be daunting (or simply incompatible with their body). The external prong is equally rather slim, allowing it to nuzzle in to place for most. The main body of the Partner Vibrator is made of silky smooth matte silicone, which is non-porous, phthalate-free, and completely body-safe. This silicone doesn’t collect dust or lint and feels rather nice against the skin. It lubricates well (without ever feeling frustratingly slippery) and doesn’t provide excessive drag when being guided on to the G-Spot. The Nina-vibe's remote control wihch contains a changeable CR2032 Button Battery. Remote control operables from up to 10 meters away for exciting play-You will love the fact that it can be controlled with the remote by you to share the pleasure with your partner or just enjoy convenience during solo sex as well. Tracy's Dog supply 100% satisfaction guaranteed and after-sales warranty. Please feel free to contact our customer service at any time if there's any problem. Tracy's Dog brand private packaging ensures your privacy.