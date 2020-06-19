Satisfyer

Partner Plus Couples Vibrator With Remote Control

$39.95

G-SPOT & CLITORAL STIMULATION - Partner Plus has a U-shaped design and a wider diameter than its predecessor. With a powerful motor in each shaft, one lies on your clitoris, while you insert the other during play to massage your G-spot. 10 VIBRATION SETTINGS - Made up of 3 intensities and 7 rhythms, the Partner Plus Couples Vibrator is sure to get your blood pumping with ecstasy inducing combinations, all controlled with just the touch of a button. HIS & HER PLEASURE - When used during sex, the inserted shaft provides your sweetheart with an exciting feeling of constriction and pleasurable vibrations, while simultaneously stimulating your clitoris and G-spot. WATERPROOF - The Partner Plus has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can enjoy it in the shower or bath at any time. It's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. REMOTE CONTROL INCLUDED - An evolution of the Partner Plus, this playmate includes a remote control, enabling you to make your sensual experiences even more creative. Satisfyer Partner Plus Couples Vibrator with Remote Control - G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulation, Waterproof, Rechargeable The Partner Plus provides more intense stimulation during amorous play to both him and her. The Partner toy is U-shaped, so one shaft lies on your clitoris, while you insert the other one during play. As both shafts are fitted with a powerful motor, it is not only your clitoris that benefits from the intense vibrations – your G-spot and your partner’s manhood are stimulated at the same time. At the touch of a button, you can choose from 3 vibration intensities and 7 vibration rhythms to bring you to climax together. The Partner Plus Remote provides you with an exciting upgrade to your sensual world. The supple toy made from flexible silicone provides a feeling of added tightness for him while offering targeted pressure on your hot spots. A sassy evolution of the Partner Plus, this playmate includes a remote control which enables you to make your sensual experiences even m