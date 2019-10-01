Satisfyer

Partner Multifun 3

$49.95

Satisfyer Partner MultiFun 3 Multi-Use Vibrator for Singles & Couples (Black)The versatile Satisfyer MultiFun 3 can be used in over 33 different ways, bringing you pure joy between the sheets! In addition to its versatility, this exciting sex toy’s intrinsic values are just as charming: the curved body of the Satisfyer MultiFun 3 hides no less than 3 powerful motors! These are located in the lower end of the bulky, insertable shaft and in the toy’s moving arms. Each of the 10 vibration settings in the two arms can be controlled separately, offering an overwhelming 100 different vibration combinations that really leave nothing to be desired!The movable head of the Satisfyer MultiFun 3 can be rotated through 180 degrees, meaning you can include this versatile sex toy in all your games and every position! If you’re enjoying some solo “me time”, this joy-bringer can be used to skillfully stimulate the clitoris, nipples or labia, or applied to the base of the penis or the glans to provide tingling vibes. If you’re enjoying some “his ‘n’ hers” time, he can also stimulate her vaginally or anally with one of the two shafts. Of course, this toy is also perfect for “his ‘n’ his” and “hers ‘n’ hers” climaxes: she can insert one of the movable arms while she penetrates her partner with the voluminous shaft. The Satisfyer MultiFun 3 can also be placed on the penis shaft during anal intercourse - guaranteed to drive you both wild with pleasure!The Satisfyer MultiFun 3 is waterproof and happy to join you in the bathtub or shower. Features:Vibrating PleasureFor singles and all couples33+ possible applications100 vibration combinations180-degree rotatable headWaterproof IPX7Skin-friendly silicone3 super-strong power motorsRechargeable - USB magnetic charging cable includedEasy to clean