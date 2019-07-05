Satisfyer

Partner Multifun 1

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Satisfyer

The Multifun 1 pleases you with a very special shape that can be artfully integrated into any kind of lovemaking and has 3 powerful engines: While one is in the upper main body, each of the other two lower points of its pleasure arms provide good vibes. This means: Whether against, on top of, in, under, or in between - the sky-blue all-rounder stimulates you the way you need it! The two lower motors can be controlled separately from the main motor, so that both parts of the vibrator have 10 exciting vibration programs to offer. With 2 buttons, you can create as many as 100 combinations.