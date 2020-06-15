Better Homes & Gardens

Updating your living area has never been easier than with the Better Homes and Gardens Tufted Dining Chair in Taupe. It is very easy to assemble, leaving you stress-free and with a little extra time on your hands. The quality of this parsons dining chair is noticeable in all of its details. The decorative stitching and the hand-sewn buttons are tasteful, as seen in the traditional diamond pattern button-tufting. The silhouette of this linen dining chair, namely the soft camel-back design, is classic and elegant. The calming taupe faux linen used on the dining chair coordinates perfectly with the dark espresso solid wood legs. The comfort factor and durability of this chair was considered as well. The chair is based on a solid wood frame to ensure years of use. High-density foam is used in the seat and back areas for added comfort. Use the Better Homes and Gardens Tufted Dining Chair in Taupe to create extra seating or as an accent piece throughout your home.