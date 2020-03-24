Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Aesop
Parsley Seed Cleansing Masque
$47.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aesop
A clay-based formulation that affords the skin a gentle but deep cleanse. Enhanced with Aloe Vera and botanical extracts rich in nourishing fatty acids.
More from Aesop
Aesop
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
C$47.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
C$39.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Aesop
Resurrection Hand Balm
£21.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, 75ml
$30.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted