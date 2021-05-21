Anthropologie

Parsley Sage Pot

£46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

This New Year, embark on a new hobby of developing your green thumb. Featuring a handpainted design, this pot is the perfect vessel for growing your own culinary herbs on your kitchen window sill. Handpainted stoneware Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece This item does not have a drainage hole Wipe clean with damp cloth Imported