Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Paros Sandals

$463.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: PVC Leather lining Strappy silhouette Chunky heel Buckle at ankle Open toe Leather sole Made in Italy This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #MZADE30162
Featured in 1 story
Put A Spring In Your Step With Pastel Sandals
by Eliza Huber