Joss & Main

Parkville Table Lamp

$352.00 $150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Whether it is in a bedroom, living room, or office, table lamps are the perfect way to add lighting and style to your space. Small table lamps are good for rooms with less space or higher surfaces. Typically a small lamp ranges from 12 to 24 inches from base to shade. A 24 to 28-inch mid-size lamp is a great option for living areas and bedrooms. Large lamps range from 29 inches and up, perfect for large open floor plans.