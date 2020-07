CB2

Parker White Marble Side Table

$499.00 $399.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Cast aluminum base is polished, brass-plated and rainbow-shaded to create a perfectly-aged effect. Warmer and bronzier than solid brass and beautifully textured, White Marble Side Table's base opens from the floor up. Topped off cleanly with a cool white, grey-veined slab. Pair with our Parker Oval Marble Coffee Table. CB2 exclusive.