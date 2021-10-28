FP Movement

A puffer to take on ski trips near and far, this down-filled packable jacket features warm, PrimaLoft® insulation and can be stored in its own back pocket for easy travel. The Fit: Ultra-puffy filled design with an oversized silhouette and an adjustable bungee hood The Feel: Quilted PrimaLoft® insulation; warmer design for cold days; fleece lined, hand-warming pockets The Features: Contrast nylon placket and piping, buti zippers at front and hands; packable into interior back zipper pocket, interior locker loop Best For: Hitting the slopes, snowy commutes, hiking and camping trips