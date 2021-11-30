Parker

Im Fountain Pen, Black Lacquer Gold Trim, Fine Nib With Blue Ink Refill (1931645)

$38.90 $36.90

Buy Now Review It

Smart, polished and established designs meet a modern, tapered silhouette Glossy black lacquer finish complemented with gold trims and the signature PARKER arrow clip Durable stainless steel fine nib delivers a writing experience that’s both reliable and personal A comfortable and ergonomic shape is paired with superior PARKER craftsmanship to evoke the brand’s rich heritage An affordable yet sophisticated gift, your fountain pen is presented in a PARKER gift box with a long blue QUINK ink cartridge Note: This pen is packaged to have the ink cartridge not within the pen but underneath the packaging platform that holds the pen. At once smart, polished and professional, the PARKER IM Fountain Pen is an ideal partner with unlimited potential. The sleek tapered shape pairs seamlessly with innovative designs to make a striking statement. Crafted with an intense black lacquer body accented in gold finish trim, this PARKER pen makes a memorable gift. The nib is made from durable stainless steel and shaped to provide the optimal writing angle. For use with QUINK ink cartridges or convertible to ink bottle filling. Every detail is refined to deliver a writing experience that is at once dependable and faithful to over 125 years of PARKER brand heritage.