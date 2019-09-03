Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A soft, stretchy ribbed knit gives this tee its slim, figure-highlighting fit you'll love as much layered as you do worn on its own.
Featured in 1 story
Summer Continues With This 40% Off Nordstrom Sale
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$32.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Peplum Shirt
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Tie-front Cropped Linen Top
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Torn by Ronny Kobo
Oli Crop Top
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Patch Cynthia Jean
$148.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted