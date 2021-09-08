Bentley Designs

Parker Dark Oak Chair – Harvest Pumpkin Velvet Fabric (pair)

£311.00 £180.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Simple and effortlessly chic, the Parker is a true example of timeless classic. From the skillfully crafted hardwood frame to the sumptuous layers of padding, this chair embodies quality and comfort in abundance. Get creative with your colour combinations for that eye-catching or pared down look. Coming fully assembled for easy installation with dimensions of W: 45cm x H: 99cm x D: 57cm.