Williston Forge

Parke Hall Tree With Shoe Storage

$83.99 $67.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Perfect for adding a little organization and industrial flair to your entryway, a hall tree like this is a great option for helping clear away sundries. Crafted from a blend of manufactured wood, this piece delivers an on-trend mixed material look in any space. The base features two shelves ideal for hosting shoes or bags, and include a bench for the perfect spot pull off your boots. Up top, two rows of coat hooks and provide the perfect perch for scarves, hats, and coats.