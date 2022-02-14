Edloe Finch

Park Armchair

$895.00 $795.00

Buy Now Review It

At Edloe Finch

Fast and easy delivery. Very very happy with the quality of this sofa. Perfect anchor for my mid-century modern living room. Two thumbs up. Lexington Velvet Sofa This was my first time buying a couch- ever. I was nervous to buy online but I'm glad i did. The is a super cute couch! I've gotten so many compliments on it and it's only been a week. - Brittney T. Harlow Sectional sofa We love the couch. It arrived safely and was easy to unbox. The couch looks just like it does in the pictures. It's also very comfortable and keeps getting better as we break it in. The only small issue was putting on the legs. - Matthew B. Aria Coffee Table Great quality coffee table. Compared to other retailers, it’s a really good price. The top is real marble. Fast shipping and exceptional customer service. LOVE IT! It was worth the wait for this beauty. - Ray M. Nora Dining Chairs These chairs are incredible and stylish! Hope you guys start making them in more colors. I got the olive green and it really transformed my small dining nook. - Rebecca P. ATTICUS DINING TABLE This is my 2nd time ordering from you guys. The customer service from Edloe Finch is always fantastic. Really happy with my beautiful table. - Sarah C. LAUREL VELVET SOFA I absolutely LOVE this sofa. It’s extremely soft and comfortable. Color true to picture, actually more beautiful in person. - Shelly P. ZOLA SOFA Love it. It has kept its sleek, tailored form over the past few months of use, while the tufts make it comfortable and inviting. - Corry W. LEXINGTON VELVET SOFA The couch is very true to the picture online-if not even more gorgeous in person. On top of that, it is very easy to clean, which was a nonnegotiable for us with a rambunctious puppy in the house. - Laura N. FINLEY LEATHER SOFA Very handsome sofa with a small footprint. I got this to replace an existing leather sofa that had bulky arms and back. I'm very happy with this sofa. - Ralph B. LAUREL VELVET SOFA My husband and I have been looking for a blue velvet sofa with wooden legs- so many have metal legs and we were thrilled to find this beauty for under $1000. The color is to die for, and the velvet is super soft! - Gretchen K. LEXINGTON VELVET SOFA Very pleased with this purchase. The couch is even more beautiful in person. The fabric is beautiful and the cushions are firm. Most comfortable couch I have ever purchased. You really get more than your money’s worth. - Andrea D. ZOLA SOFA Fast and easy delivery. Very very happy with the quality of this sofa. Perfect anchor for my mid-century modern living room. Two thumbs up. - Larry Z. Lexington Velvet Sofa This was my first time buying a couch- ever. I was nervous to buy online but I'm glad i did. The is a super cute couch! I've gotten so many compliments on it and it's only been a week. - Brittney T. Harlow Sectional sofa We love the couch. It arrived safely and was easy to unbox. The couch looks just like it does in the pictures. It's also very comfortable and keeps getting better as we break it in. The only small issue was putting on the legs. - Matthew B. Aria Coffee Table Great quality coffee table. Compared to other retailers, it’s a really good price. The top is real marble. Fast shipping and exceptional customer service. LOVE IT! It was worth the wait for this beauty. - Ray M. Nora Dining Chairs These chairs are incredible and stylish! Hope you guys start making them in more colors. I got the olive green and it really transformed my small dining nook. - Rebecca P. ATTICUS DINING TABLE This is my 2nd time ordering from you guys. The customer service from Edloe Finch is always fantastic. Really happy with my beautiful table. - Sarah C. LAUREL VELVET SOFA I absolutely LOVE this sofa. It’s extremely soft and comfortable. Color true to picture, actually more beautiful in person. - Shelly P.