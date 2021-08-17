Peugeot

Paris Uselect Pepper & Salt Mills

Peugeot is nearly synonymous with peppermill. The classic French brand has been making the highest-quality mills since 1840. You’ve likely seen the iconic design in the hands of your favorite TV chefs, on the tables of scads of restaurants, and on the counters of the smartest home cooks you know. Join the legions of Peugeot loyalists and find out for yourself why they’ve achieved cult status. The patented grind control system (with 6 levels of coarseness) is made of virtually unbreakable steel for fragrant, perfectly cracked pepper exactly to your liking. The body is made of PEFC-certified beech wood from French forests, and is comfortable to grip while you grind, so have the rest of your ingredients for cacio e pepe at the ready.