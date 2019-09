Yon-Ka

Paris Skincare Nutri Contour

£44.44 £33.33

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

This vitamin-charged soothing cream nourishes the eye and lip contour, providing protection from drying and wrinkle formation. This product leaves your skin in a cocoon of softness. Benefits: Helps diminish the appearance of expression lines. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Nourishes and protects the eye and lip areas.