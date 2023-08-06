United States
Jouer
Paris Lights Eye Paint Liquid Eyeshadow
$38.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: A metallic liquid eyeshadow that kisses the lids with shimmer. Long-lasting, no-flaking, one-swipe shimmer. Wear alone or over matte shadows to make your eyes pop. Easily blendable formula dries down to a smooth finish and doesn’t fade. Key ingredients: Vitamin E Made without: Animal products, parabens, gluten. Pair it with: Jouer Soft Focus Hydrate + Set Powder Jouer Essential High Coverage Concealer Pen