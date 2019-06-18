L'Oréal

Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo (pack Of 6)

£16.34

The cleansing power of clays in a dry shampoo Clean and Fresh Hair in One Simple Step Our first dry shampoo with 3 purifying clays for instantly clean, freshly lifted hair. Micro-clays absorb excess oil from the roots to help extend that feeling of fresh hair for one more day. Refresh your hair with a simple beauty routine Use between regular shampooing to extend the feeling of freshness. Apply throughout the day or before a night out to give your hair a fresh boost of volume.