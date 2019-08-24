L'Oreal Paris

Paris Double Extend Mascara

L'Oreal presents Double Extend Beauty Tubes mascara, a revolutionary lash extension effect mascara that provides up to 80% longer-looking, nourished lashes. Step 1: Nourishing base coat: The perfect base for tube application. Infused with Ceramide R and D-Panthenol to protect, nourish and strengthen lashes. Step 2: Ultra-lengthening tube topcoat: as the mascara sets, it forms tubes that act like lash-lengthening extensions. Lashes look up to 80% longer. The tubes last all day without smudging, smearing or flaking. Step 3: Smudge-free removal: The mascara tubes remove with plenty of warm water, without the need for makeup remover. When washing your face simply smooth the tubes away from lashes with your fingertips or hold a cotton pad soaked in warm water on the lashes for 30 seconds.See 80% visibly longer lashes.Apply step 1 to lashes, and immediately follow with step 2 - no need to wait for drying time in between. Place each brush at the base of lashes and gently sweep up from root to tip.To safeguard L'Oreal purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other eye cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.