Parfums de Marly

Parfums De Marly Delina Eau De Parfum

$355.00

Buy Now Review It

KEY NOTES: - Top notes: Rhubarb, Lychee, Bergamot Essence - Middle notes: Turkish Rose, Peony, Vanilla - Base notes: Cashmeran, Musk, Vetiver ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: This sensual bouquet structured with Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony grows in strength and complexity through a fruity trio of lychee, rhubarb and bergamot spiced with nutmeg. The base notes of cashmere wood and musk give depth to Delina and make it a subtle yet mysterious fragrance.