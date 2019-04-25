A universal, easy fit that provides you with a comfortable and natural range of motion.Omni-Shield™ shell• Specialized, hydrophobic fabric provides water-resistant, stain-resistant protection.• Dries several times faster than traditional fabric.• Retains less moisture than conventional material to stay lighter.Attached, adjustable hood with a stand collar provides additional coverage when you need it.Long sleeves fit loosely through to adjustable hook-and-loop cuffs.Full zip closure with internal draft flap and external, snap-button storm flap.Hidden vents in back help let excess heat out when you're on-the-go.Removable belt at the waist.Covered zip close hand pockets.Branding on left sleeve.100% polyester;Lining: 100% nylon.Machine wash, tumble dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 32 in.