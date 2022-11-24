Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum Refillable Gift Set 50ml
£85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Perfume Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Viktor & Rolf
Good Fortune 30ml
BUY
£59.00
The Perfume Shop
Lancôme
La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum Gift Set
BUY
£85.00
Lancôme
Liberty London
Violet Ends Eau De Parfum 65ml
BUY
£94.50
£105.00
Boy Smells
Phlur
Missing Person Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
$143.00
Selfridges
More from Prada
Prada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
BUY
$1630.00
Prada
Prada
Re-edition 1995 Brushed-leather Mini Handbag
BUY
$4100.00
$4100.00
Prada
Prada
Black Loafers
BUY
£86.00
Hurr
Prada
Hobo Re-edition 2000 Crystal-embellished Shoulder Bag
BUY
£85.00
Rites
More from Fragrance
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum 75ml
BUY
£140.00
Selfridges
Viktor & Rolf
Good Fortune 30ml
BUY
£59.00
The Perfume Shop
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum Refillable Gift Set 50ml
BUY
£85.00
The Perfume Shop
By Far
Refillable Fragrance Charm
BUY
$250.00
By Far
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted