Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Escentual
Need a few alternatives?
Phlur
Tangerine Boy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Tom Ford
Cherry Smoke Eau De Parfum
BUY
£265.00
Selfridges
Boy Smells
Hinoki Fantôme Eau De Parfum
BUY
£105.00
Space NK
Dior
J'adore Parfum D'eau
BUY
£63.00
Boots
More from Prada
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum
BUY
£59.00
Escentual
Prada
Rhinestone Embroidered Mesh Mini-dress
BUY
$7700.00
Prada
Prada
Paradoxe
BUY
$180.00
Prada
Prada
Crystal Triangle Logo Iphone 12 Pro Case
BUY
$460.00
Bergdorf Goodman
More from Fragrance
Phlur
Tangerine Boy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Tom Ford
Cherry Smoke Eau De Parfum
BUY
£265.00
Selfridges
Boy Smells
Hinoki Fantôme Eau De Parfum
BUY
£105.00
Space NK
Dior
J'adore Parfum D'eau
BUY
£63.00
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted