Paradox is a dark purple jelly nail polish with mesmerizing magnetic multichrome pigment that shifts between egyptian blue, vibrant fuchsia and tantalizing boysenberry red. Who said editorial glamour can’t be a vivid, spectrum-manifesting black cherry and forest blueberry cocktail? Use our magnetic wand while polish is wet to activate the magnetic multichrome particles creating captivating 3D nail art designs.